New Mexico Files Lawsuit Against Meta for Allowing Access to Sexual Content for Minors

New Mexico’s attorney general has filed a lawsuit against Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, alleging that the platforms display sexual content to minors and enable predatory behavior towards children. The lawsuit, filed on Tuesday, claims that underage users, who can sign up without age verification, are exposed to advertisements linking to adult pornography sites and directed to accounts posting explicit sexual images involving minors.

According to the attorney general’s statement, the investigation found that certain forms of child exploitative content are over 10 times more prevalent on Facebook and Instagram than on popular adult sites like Pornhub and OnlyFans. Investigators from the attorney general’s office conducted experiments creating fictitious profiles, including that of a 13-year-old girl and her mother posing as someone interested in trafficking their daughter. These accounts quickly gained thousands of friends, and the mother’s account received numerous inappropriate expressions of interest in her daughter without being flagged Facebook.

To make matters worse, the 13-year-old daughter was added to a chat group where members shared explicit videos and photos of underage girls. Despite multiple reports to Facebook, the group remained active. The lawsuit reveals that these young girls regularly received explicit messages containing images of genitalia, some of which were sent to them 3-4 times per week. Shockingly, none of the men responsible for these messages have been banned Facebook.

The lawsuit further details how the daughter’s profile, along with another fictitious teen girl’s profile, was shared on an anonymous account advertising underage girls for sale. Additionally, an Instagram account posing as a 13-year-old girl was followed accounts suggesting the sale of child pornography.

The lawsuit seeks $5,000 from Meta for each violation of New Mexico’s Unfair Practices Act and accuses the company of breaching public nuisance laws that put the health and safety of thousands of children in New Mexico at risk.

In response, Meta stated that they take child safety seriously and employ advanced technology, child safety experts, and collaboration with law enforcement to fight against online predators. However, this lawsuit comes shortly after Meta announced improvements to its child safety features, following reports of the company’s failure to address pedophile networks on Facebook and Instagram.

The issue of protecting minors from explicit content and predatory behavior online is a pressing concern that requires stricter enforcement and greater accountability from social media platforms.