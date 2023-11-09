New Revenue Model for Facebook and Instagram: Ad-Free Option with a Price

Facebook and Instagram, the two behemoth social media platforms under Meta’s ownership, have recently introduced a new approach for European users. In compliance with European regulatory authorities’ directives, the platforms are now offering a paid subscription option to access an ad-free version of their feeds for €12.99 per month. However, a cheaper tariff of €9.99 per month is available if users sign up through the web instead of the smartphone app.

By implementing this subscription-based revenue model, Facebook and Instagram are adapting to the stricter data laws in Europe. Previously, the platforms relied on users’ personal data to deliver targeted advertising. However, the Irish Data Protection Commissioner, European Court of Justice, and the European Data Protection Board ruled that explicit consent from users was necessary for this data-driven approach. As a response to these rulings, Meta implemented two alternatives: users can either provide explicit consent for personalized ads using their personal data or opt for the ad-free subscription, which removes ads entirely from their feeds.

It’s important to note that this paid subscription does not prohibit ad-supported content from influencers. Users who choose not to subscribe to the ad-free version will still be presented with ads on their feeds, but only after giving their consent for the platforms to utilize their personal data.

The pricing structure for the subscription will change in March of next year. At that point, it will cost €12.99 for one account, with subsequent accounts priced at €8 per month. Consequently, users with both a Facebook and Instagram account will pay €20.99 per month, totaling €251.88 per year.

FAQ:

1. Is the ad-free subscription available globally?

No, currently, the ad-free subscription option is specific to European users due to the region’s stricter data protection laws.

2. What happens if I don’t subscribe to the ad-free version?

Users who choose not to subscribe will still have access to a free version of Facebook and Instagram, but they will need to provide consent for the platforms to use their personal data for targeted advertising.

3. Can I access the subscription on multiple devices?

Yes, once you subscribe to the ad-free version, you can access it on any device.

This move Meta reflects their efforts to navigate the evolving landscape of data privacy regulations while offering users more control over their online experience. As the digital realm continues to evolve, it will be interesting to see how other platforms respond to similar challenges and whether ad-free subscription options become more commonplace.