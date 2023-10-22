Facebook and Instagram Apps on Android Now Support Themed Icons

The latest Alpha and Beta versions of the Facebook and Instagram apps for Android have introduced support for Android’s themed icons. This move aligns with recent rumors suggesting that Meta, the parent company of Facebook, was planning to add this functionality to its app icons, several years after it was made available throughout the Android operating system.

With the introduction of Android version 12, automatic theming, including themed icons, became a feature of the operating system. This feature analyzed the dominant colors of the user’s wallpaper and applied them across the interface, creating a more cohesive and minimalist appearance.

Fortunately, this feature is now being incorporated into the Instagram and Facebook apps for Android in their Beta and Alpha versions. This indicates that it is likely to be rolled out to the stable versions of the apps in the near future. Users who are currently using these versions have noticed and reported this implementation, as highlighted Mishaal Rahman on X.

The specific versions that support this new functionality are 307.0.0.0.42 (beta) for Instagram and 439.0.0.0.30 (alpha) for Facebook. This update marks a significant shift in how Meta approaches the implementation of new Android features.

For users who prefer to have matching icons on their Android home screens, the introduction of a themed icon for both the Facebook and Instagram apps will eliminate the need to hide them in a folder or push them to a secondary stream. This feature may be available in the stable versions of the apps soon, potentially coinciding with the next Android security update or the December Pixel Feature Drop.

These improvements demonstrate Meta’s commitment to enhancing the user experience and integrating Android’s latest features into their popular social media apps.

Image Credit – Omar Tosca on Threads (IG) | White_Eagle_ on Telegram (FB)

Definitions:

– Themed icons: Icons that align with the overall theme or color scheme applied to the user interface.

– Alpha and Beta versions: Pre-release versions of software that are used for testing and evaluation before the stable release.

– Automatic theming: A feature that extracts dominant colors from a user’s wallpaper and applies them throughout the user interface for a more cohesive look.

