In a recent lawsuit filed the New Mexico Attorney General, Raúl Torrez, Meta Platforms (formerly known as Facebook) and CEO Mark Zuckerberg are accused of enabling child predators to exploit minors and exposing children to explicit content on Facebook and Instagram. Torrez claims that the platforms are not providing safe spaces for children and that predators are actively trading child pornography and soliciting minors for sexual purposes.

The lawsuit alleges that Meta has not implemented necessary protections for children due to potential negative impacts on its advertising revenue. Torrez’s office conducted an undercover investigation, creating fake accounts of fictional teens and preteens. The accounts, powered artificial intelligence-generated photographs, received recommendations for sexual content and explicit messages from adults on the platforms.

Torrez stated that Meta executives, including Zuckerberg, are well aware of the harm their products can cause to young users but have failed to make sufficient changes to prevent the sexual exploitation of children. According to Torrez, Meta prioritizes engagement and ad revenue over the safety of vulnerable individuals.

Meta, on the other hand, denies the allegations and emphasizes its commitment to fighting child exploitation. The company has claimed to have hired specialists focused on online child safety and is developing technology to identify and apprehend predators. However, Meta did not comment on the specific claims made in the lawsuit.

This lawsuit follows a previous lawsuit filed 41 states and the District of Columbia, which alleged that Meta deliberately engineered Instagram and Facebook to be addictive to children and teens.

The allegations in the lawsuit highlight the ongoing debate surrounding social media platforms and their responsibility in protecting vulnerable users, especially children. It remains to be seen how Meta will respond to the claims and what impact the lawsuits will have on the regulation of social media platforms.