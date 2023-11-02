New Ban on Targeted Ads in Europe: Implications for Meta’s Platforms

A recent “binding decision” the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) is set to have significant consequences for Meta’s Facebook and Instagram platforms. The decision, which was issued to the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC), requires the ban of targeted ads that rely on the processing of personal data across the European Economic Area (EEA) and includes EU countries, as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway.

This move follows a previous ban implemented the Norwegian Data Protection Authority (DPA) in July, and it signifies a continued effort to address concerns surrounding the use of personal data for advertising purposes. The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) had previously ruled that Meta’s approach to behavioral advertising did not align with EU regulations, resulting in a €1.2 billion fine for the social media giant.

The new ban effectively prohibits Meta from utilizing personal data to inform the ads it displays on Facebook and Instagram, a practice commonly referred to as “behavioral advertising.” This restriction poses a significant challenge for Meta, as it necessitates a shift in advertising strategies and a greater emphasis on privacy protection.

To adapt to these evolving regulations, Meta has been exploring alternative revenue streams, such as the introduction of ad-free subscription-based tiers. These tiered options, priced at €9.99 and €12.99 per month, will be made available throughout the EEA. While this move may help offset the impact of lost advertising revenue, it also raises questions about the accessibility of these subscription tiers and the potential implications for users who prefer not to pay for online services.

As privacy concerns continue to grow, European regulators are taking decisive steps to ensure greater protection for individuals’ personal data. The implications of these bans extend beyond Meta’s platforms, as they signal a broader shift in how companies can utilize personal data for targeted advertising across the EEA.

