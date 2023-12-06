New Lawsuit Accuses Meta of Endangering Children on Facebook and Instagram

In a recent lawsuit filed against Meta Platforms, parent company of Facebook and Instagram, it is alleged that the social media platforms are promoting child exploitation and exposing minors to sexual content. The lawsuit, filed New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez, claims that Meta has allowed Facebook and Instagram to become hubs for predators seeking to prey on children.

The investigation conducted the Attorney General’s office revealed shocking findings. Test accounts set up on the platforms found that underage users were being directed to explicit images and videos, even when they had expressed no interest in such content. Numerous adults were found to be contacting and pressuring children into providing sexually explicit images or participating in pornographic videos. It was also discovered that Facebook groups dedicated to commercial sex were recommended to children, and a significant amount of child pornography was being shared and sold.

The lawsuit blames Meta and its CEO Mark Zuckerberg for failing to implement proper protections for users under the age of 13. It alleges that Meta prioritizes advertising revenue over the safety of children. The New Mexico Attorney General emphasized his commitment to using every available tool to put an end to these practices and hold companies accountable for neglecting children’s safety.

The alarming allegations made in this lawsuit are not the first concerning Facebook and Instagram. The Wall Street Journal conducted its own investigation and found that Instagram’s algorithm serves videos to individuals who may have a prurient interest in children. This raises serious concerns about the platforms’ ability to protect young users.

Meta has responded to the lawsuit, stating that they do not want this kind of content on their platforms and that they invest heavily in safety measures. However, the prevalence of harmful content remains a significant issue, and it is clear that more needs to be done to ensure the safety and well-being of children online.

This lawsuit serves as a stark reminder of the dangers that exist on social media platforms, particularly for vulnerable users. It underscores the need for increased regulation and accountability to protect children from exploitation and harm.