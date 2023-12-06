A recent lawsuit filed the New Mexico attorney general accuses Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, of turning its platforms into a “marketplace for predators in search of children.” The lawsuit alleges that Meta’s algorithms recommend sexual content to children and fail to protect them from potential harm.

The New Mexico attorney general’s office conducted an investigation in which test profiles portraying teenagers or preteens were created on Facebook and Instagram. The results were alarming, as the decoy accounts not only received inappropriate recommendations but also attracted predators. One test account that claimed to be a 13-year-old girl gained over 6,700 followers, mostly adult males, some of whom requested private communication or offline meetups. The account received explicit messages, including explicit images, on a regular basis.

The lawsuit claims that Meta’s platforms create an environment where predators can easily target children for human trafficking, grooming, and solicitation. It also highlights the lack of age verification and unrestricted access for teens and preteens.

This lawsuit follows a series of reports The Wall Street Journal, which uncovered disturbing patterns on Facebook and Instagram, including the promotion of groups dedicated to sharing child sexual abuse material. In response, Meta expanded its child safety measures and stopped recommending groups with potentially suspicious behavior.

Meta, in its defense, stated that it uses advanced technology, collaborates with child safety experts, and reports content to relevant organizations to combat predatory behavior. However, the attorney general of New Mexico argues that Meta prioritizes engagement and ad revenue over the safety of vulnerable individuals.

This lawsuit adds to the mounting legal challenges Meta faces, as it is already confronted with numerous lawsuits claiming that its platforms negatively affect the mental health of children. In January, CEO Mark Zuckerberg and other social media executives are set to testify before the US Senate regarding their failure to protect children online.

The outcome of this lawsuit may have significant implications not only for Meta but also for the broader social media industry, as it brings attention to the critical issue of child safety online.