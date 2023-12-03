WhatsApp to Allow Status Sharing on Instagram and Facebook

If you are an avid user of WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook, this news will surely make you happy. According to the latest report from Wabetainfo, WhatsApp will soon allow users to share their status not only on Facebook but also on Instagram.

To save users’ time, WhatsApp has decided to integrate its status feature across all three platforms. This means that users will no longer need to visit each platform separately to share their status updates. They can simply do it while staying on WhatsApp.

The screenshot shared Wabetainfo shows that the option to share status updates will be located right below the privacy settings. Users will have the freedom to choose whether they want to share their status updates on Facebook, Instagram, or both platforms.

This new feature will benefit WhatsApp users who do not actively use Instagram or Facebook as they will also be able to access the account setup options directly from WhatsApp.

As of now, this feature has been spotted in the WhatsApp beta version 2.23.25.20 for Android. The development is still in progress, and we can expect a new update with this feature to be released soon.

FAQ:

Q: Can I share my WhatsApp status on Instagram and Facebook?

A: Yes, WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will allow users to share their status updates on Instagram and Facebook with ease.

Q: Will I need to visit Instagram and Facebook separately to share my status?

A: No, the integration of the status feature across all three platforms will eliminate the need to visit Instagram and Facebook separately. Users can share their status updates while staying on WhatsApp.

Q: When will this new feature be available?

A: The feature has been spotted in the WhatsApp beta version 2.23.25.20. We can expect a new update with this feature to be released soon.