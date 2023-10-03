Meta Introduces Ad-Free Subscription Plan for European Users

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has unveiled a new plan for European users that could require them to pay approximately $14 per month, or about 1,665 rupees, to use the platforms. Under this plan, users will not see ads on Facebook and Instagram, essentially making it an ad-free subscription plan. The company has reportedly collaborated with both digital competition regulators in Ireland and Brussels, as well as privacy regulators of the European Union, to develop the new plan.

According to a report the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), Meta is planning to charge European users around 10 euros or $10.46 per month for a monthly subscription to either Facebook or Instagram on desktop. Additionally, approximately 6 euros will be added for each additional account. It is speculated that the cost of the subscription for mobile devices could reach up to 13 euros per month due to additional commissions from Apple and Google’s app stores.

Meta’s decision to introduce an ad-free subscription plan is driven concerns raised regulators. They have advised Meta to refrain from targeting users with ads without their consent. Failure to comply could result in significant repercussions from the European Union. To mitigate this risk, Meta has devised the new plan. However, it remains uncertain whether regulators in Ireland or Brussels will deem Meta’s new ad-free subscription plan compliant with European Union regulations.

