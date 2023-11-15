The Football Association Suspends Council Member for Controversial Statement

The Football Association (FA) has recently taken action against one of its council members, Wasim Haq, who made a controversial statement on social media. Haq, who joined the FA in 2018 to represent BAME football communities, has been suspended pending an investigation into his conduct.

The FA released a statement confirming the suspension: “The investigation into Wasim Haq’s conduct is underway, and he has been suspended from his council duties pending the outcome of the process.”

This decision comes after Haq was removed from his position as an independent councillor the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) due to his comments on the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. Haq’s tweet, which has since been deleted, compared Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Adolf Hitler, stating, “Netanyahu has sacrificed his own people to maintain power … whilst #Palestinians are trying to maintain their sanity. Adolf Hitler would be proud of Benjamin Netanyahu.”

In response to the backlash, Haq posted an apology on Twitter, clarifying that his intention was to highlight the harm caused both individuals in the conflict, rather than targeting any specific community. Despite his explanation, the FA has deemed it necessary to investigate further.

While the FA has not disclosed the details of the investigation, it is clear that the association takes such matters seriously. The use of language associated with Nazism to attack Jewish or Israeli individuals falls under the definition of antisemitism outlined the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance, which the FA adopted in January 2021. Lord Wolfson, chair of the FA’s Football Regulatory Committee, has called for a formal and urgent investigation.

The suspension of Haq serves as a reminder that members of the football community, particularly those in influential positions, are expected to uphold high standards of conduct and avoid making statements that perpetuate hate or discrimination. The outcome of the investigation will determine Haq’s future with the FA and shed light on the association’s commitment to combating antisemitism and promoting inclusivity within the sport.