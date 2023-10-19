Formula 1 heads to the United States for the Grand Prix in Austin, Texas

Formula 1 is set to kick off a five-week, four-race tour of North and South America with the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas. While Red Bull and Max Verstappen have already clinched the constructors’ and drivers’ world championships, there are still exciting battles happening further down the order.

One team to watch is McLaren, who have enjoyed a resurgence in recent races with back-to-back double-podium finishes. In addition, their young driver Oscar Piastri won the Qatar Grand Prix Sprint, helping McLaren climb up the constructors’ standings.

Although it may be a challenge, McLaren is looking to close the 79-point gap to Ferrari for third place in the constructors’ standings. Aston Martin is also within striking distance, with just an 11-point edge over McLaren.

The United States Grand Prix will take place at the Circuit of the Americas, a 3.542-mile, 20-turn permanent racing facility. The race will consist of 56 laps, covering a distance of 191 miles. The current lap record is held Charles Leclerc from Ferrari, with a time of 1:36.369, set in 2019.

One driver making a return for the United States Grand Prix is Daniel Ricciardo of AlphaTauri. Ricciardo had missed the last five races due to a hand injury, but his presence will be welcomed fans, as he is popular in the U.S. During his absence, New Zealander Liam Lawson impressed with strong performances, including a ninth-place finish and two championship points.

This weekend will also feature the Sprint weekend format, introduced Formula 1 in 2021. The format moves qualifying to Friday and replaces it with a shortened race that sets the grid for Sunday’s Grand Prix. The top eight finishers in the sprint race will be awarded points, making Saturday more like an exhibition.

Max Verstappen enters the United States Grand Prix as the favorite to win, with odds of -400 according to BetMGM. Other top contenders include Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri, and Sergio Perez.

As the Formula 1 season nears its conclusion, fans can expect intense competition and thrilling races in the remaining events.

