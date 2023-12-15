Fernando Alonso’s Ambition Inspires Aston Martin to New Heights

Aston Martin’s team principal, Mike Krack, has praised Fernando Alonso for his immense drive to succeed in Formula 1, revealing that the Spanish driver constantly sends WhatsApp messages to the team with suggestions on how to improve.

Alonso’s decision to leave Alpine and join Aston Martin for the 2023 season raised eyebrows, but his impact on the team quickly became evident. In the opening races of the year, Alonso secured an impressive six podium finishes out of eight, propelling Aston Martin to new heights. Although his form dipped midway through the season as rivals caught up, Alonso still managed to finish fourth in the drivers’ standings.

Krack emphasized that Alonso’s influence extends beyond the race track. He described the two-time world champion as a driving force that pushes everyone at Aston Martin to excel. Alonso’s ambition to fight for podium finishes every weekend motivates the entire team, as he is constantly seeking ways to improve their performance.

The experience and commitment that Alonso brings to the team are invaluable. Unlike some drivers who only focus on race weekends, Alonso remains deeply involved in Aston Martin’s development. He continuously communicates with the team, raising questions and providing suggestions for improvement via WhatsApp messages.

Krack expressed his excitement for the upcoming 2024 season, as Alonso will have had a year to fully integrate himself into the Aston Martin team. With the Spaniard’s intense drive and motivation, the team looks forward to reaching even greater heights in the world of Formula 1.

In conclusion, Fernando Alonso’s presence at Aston Martin has had a transformative impact on the team. His ambition, commitment, and constant drive for improvement have pushed the team to new levels of success. With Alonso in their ranks, Aston Martin looks poised for a strong and competitive future in Formula 1.