F1 Shuts Down Claims of a Decline in Popularity

According to a recent report social media analysis company Buzz Radar, the popularity of Formula 1 has taken a significant hit in the past year. However, F1 has directly refuted these claims, providing figures that contradict Buzz Radar’s analysis.

Buzz Radar’s report suggested that social media mentions of F1 dropped 70% in the first five months of 2023 compared to the same period in the previous year. They also claimed that new followers dipped 46% and social reach was down 64% during that time frame. Their analysis concluded that F1’s popularity had peaked in 2022 and was on a downward trajectory.

F1, on the other hand, provided figures that completely contradict Buzz Radar’s report. They stated that follower growth across their official channels in 2023 is up 757%, with 3.7 million new followers compared to Buzz Radar’s reported 489 thousand. F1’s social channels also ranked second among all major sports leagues for follower growth rate in the second quarter of 2023.

Furthermore, F1 revealed that active engagements on their social media channels, such as likes, comments, and shares, have increased 4% compared to 2022. They expect these numbers to surpass 1.5 billion active engagements, as they did in 2021 and 2022.

While Buzz Radar’s analysis suggests a decline in F1’s popularity, F1’s own figures paint a different picture. It is important to note that the sport’s popularity can be influenced various factors, such as the level of competition and dominance of certain teams or drivers. However, F1 remains confident in its continued growth and engagement on social media platforms.

