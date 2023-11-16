A New Experience: Formula One Takes Las Vegas Storm

As the Formula One circuit makes its way across the globe, driver Alex Albon found himself with an unexpected distraction in Las Vegas: his golf game. While preparing for the race on the Las Vegas street circuit, Albon had the opportunity to compete in “The Netflix Cup,” a golf match that pitted F1 drivers against golfers from “Full Swing.” The event marked Netflix’s entry into live sports coverage and set the stage for a week of extravagant parties and concerts leading up to the main event on Saturday night.

The match took place at the prestigious Wynn Golf Club and was won Justin Thomas and Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz. However, in the midst of their celebration, the trophy was accidentally dropped and broken. Despite the mishap, Sainz saw the match as a breakthrough moment for him and his golf skills, which have taken a backseat to his F1 commitments.

Las Vegas is known for its vibrant entertainment scene, and this week’s F1 race promises to be unlike any other on the 24-event calendar. The city’s casinos, clubs, and restaurants have curated special packages for fans who are looking for activities outside of the race. From a “Shoey Bar” at the Bellagio, where guests can purchase limited-edition MGM Rewards-branded driving shoes and indulge in a cocktail-chugging experience inspired F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, to celebrity stylists offering the Valtteri Bottas haircut at the Aria, Las Vegas is going all out to cater to F1 enthusiasts.

The city’s iconic landmarks and establishments have also joined in on the F1 fever. The Bellagio hosts a pop-up boutique Ferrari, while the Chandelier Bar at the Cosmopolitan offers specially crafted drinks. Show cars can be found throughout the city, creating numerous photo opportunities for visitors.

Las Vegas is not only showcasing its entertainment scene but also its technological prowess. The recently opened Sphere, touted as the world’s largest spherical structure, stands tall with its impressive exterior LED screen. This innovative structure will feature exclusive content created Sphere Studios during the race, providing a unique visual experience for spectators.

Aston Martin has also seized the opportunity to make a big splash partnering with The Sphere for its most significant marketing campaign to date. The luxury brand will proudly display its cars on the landmark, adding to the excitement and glamour of the event.

Las Vegas has truly pulled out all the stops to create an unforgettable experience for Formula One fans. From world-class entertainment to cutting-edge technology, the city has transformed itself into a fitting backdrop for this prestigious sporting event.

FAQ:

What is “The Netflix Cup”?

“The Netflix Cup” is a golf match that features Formula One drivers competing against golfers from “Full Swing.” The event marks Netflix’s foray into live sports coverage.

What special attractions are available in Las Vegas during the F1 race?

Las Vegas has curated a range of special attractions for F1 fans, including a “Shoey Bar” at the Bellagio, celebrity stylists offering the Valtteri Bottas haircut at the Aria, and pop-up boutiques Ferrari at the Bellagio.

What is The Sphere in Las Vegas?

The Sphere is a recently opened landmark in Las Vegas, billed as the world’s largest spherical structure. It features an impressive exterior LED screen and will showcase exclusive content during the F1 race.

What is Aston Martin’s involvement in the F1 race in Las Vegas?

Aston Martin has partnered with The Sphere, where the luxury brand will display its cars as part of its largest marketing campaign to date. The iconic cars add to the overall excitement of the event.

What makes the F1 race in Las Vegas unique?

The F1 race in Las Vegas stands out due to the city’s vibrant entertainment scene, extravagant parties and concerts leading up to the race, and the incorporation of cutting-edge technology, such as The Sphere’s LED screen.