The Future of Formula One: Points System, Social Media Engagement, and Fan Engagement

As the Formula One season reaches its final stretch, the focus is not only on the championship battle but also on the points system, social media engagement, and overall fan engagement.

Max Verstappen is on the brink of becoming world champion, and if he claims a podium in the Sprint race in Qatar, he will equal Michael Schumacher’s record of six titles with six Grand Prix remaining. However, it is important to note that the points system has changed since Schumacher’s era, and the addition of the Sprint race further complicates the championship battle.

Under the current points system, a win is awarded 25 points instead of the previous 10. This change not only makes it easier for a driver to claim the title earlier than Schumacher did, but it also keeps the championship mathematically open for longer. With the new system, Verstappen would already be champion with six races remaining.

Comparisons can be drawn between Formula One and IndyCar, as the latter uses a different points strategy. IndyCar places a heavier emphasis on the value of a win, with the winner receiving 50 points compared to 25 in Formula One. This ensures that the IndyCar title race remains open for longer and adds excitement to the championship battle.

However, Formula One is facing a decline in social media engagement in 2023. A report Buzz Radar reveals a 70.2% decrease in social media mentions of Formula One compared to the previous season. The study also highlights a shift in the conversation about Formula One, with negative adjectives being used more frequently.

The decline in social media engagement is likely due to the lack of close championship battles. The report points out that the most talked-about seasons were those with closely contested championships, such as 2016 and 2021. In contrast, conversation stagnated during seasons dominated one driver, such as 2018-2020.

While these findings are concerning for Liberty Media, the long-term picture is still positive for Formula One. The sport has seen significant growth in conversation levels in recent years, outperforming other major sports in terms of social media engagement. However, it is crucial for Formula One to address the declining social media engagement and find ways to create closer competition on the track to keep fans engaged.

Liberty Media has already made changes to improve fan engagement, such as increasing the number of Sprint weekends and altering the format. The points system is also currently under review, indicating the organization’s commitment to maintaining the sport’s popularity and value.

Sources:

Formula One points system: The Telegraph, Buzz Radar report: Buzz Radar, IndyCar points strategy: IndyCar.com