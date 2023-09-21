Japanese Grand Prix: Can Red Bull Bounce Back?

After a disappointing weekend in Singapore, Red Bull and Max Verstappen are hoping to regain their dominance at the Japanese Grand Prix. Verstappen, who won at Suzuka last year and clinched his second straight world drivers’ championship, is once again the favorite despite his fifth-place finish in Marina Bay.

While Ferrari is coming off a successful weekend and McLaren has shown a resurgence, it remains to be seen if any of them can challenge Red Bull. The Japanese Grand Prix has always been a fan favorite, with its iconic Suzuka International Racing Course. The race consists of 53 laps for a total of 191.05 miles.

Max Verstappen enters the race as the overwhelming favorite, according to BetMGM. Despite his recent break in his 10-race win streak and speculation about technical directives affecting Red Bull’s performance, Verstappen’s odds are still -350. Sergio Perez has the next-best odds at 11-to-1.

Other drivers to watch in this race include Lando Norris, who has odds of +1400, and Lewis Hamilton, who is aiming for a second straight podium finish with odds of +175.

In terms of the F1 world drivers’ championship standings, Verstappen currently leads with 374 points, followed Perez with 223 points and Hamilton with 180 points.

The weather forecast for the Japanese Grand Prix predicts a 52% chance of rain during the practice sessions, but dry conditions for qualifying and the race. Should rain impact FP2, which could lead to a mixed-up starting grid. However, it is expected that Red Bull, Ferrari, Mercedes, and McLaren will dominate the race.

Overall, despite a disappointing weekend in Singapore, Red Bull and Max Verstappen are still the team and driver to beat at the Japanese Grand Prix. It remains to be seen if any of their competitors can rise to the challenge.

