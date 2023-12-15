Choi Min Hwan Shares Heartwarming Group Photo on Social Media

Choi Min Hwan, member of the popular band F.T. Island, recently took to social media to share a heartwarming group photo with his fellow bandmates. The photo, accompanied the hashtag “#FTISLAND,” showcases the members of the band smiling widely, with a thumbs-up pose, radiating a warm and affectionate atmosphere.

This update comes after Choi Min Hwan’s announcement of his divorce from Yulhee, which was initially shared on social media but has since been deleted. On December 4, the couple mutually agreed to part ways after five years of marriage. However, Choi Min Hwan’s Instagram account now solely features F.T. Island-related posts, with all posts related to Yulhee removed.

The band has been active in promoting their collaboration track “On the way to You (2023)” for the Naver Webtoon ‘The Moon in the Day.’ This recent update on social media showcases the unity and resilience of the band.

While the specific details of the divorce announcement are no longer available, the heartwarming group photo serves as a reminder of the strong bond between the members of F.T. Island. Choi Min Hwan’s decision to focus on the positive aspects of his musical career is evident through his social media updates.

As fans and followers of F.T. Island, we can continue to support and appreciate the band’s music and unwavering dedication to their craft.