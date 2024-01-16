Netflix’s New Heist Comedy “Lift” Lacks Depth and Originality

Netflix kicks off 2024 with another heist film, “Lift,” directed F. Gary Gray and starring Kevin Hart and Gugu Mbatha-Raw. Although the film is visually appealing and has a diverse cast, it ultimately falls short in terms of originality and character development.

Clocking in at just over an hour and a half, “Lift” feels like a typical Netflix production rather than a standout F. Gary Gray film. The production design is commendable, with attention to detail in set pieces and location choices. The music selection also adds to the overall atmosphere of the film, maintaining a fast pace and enhancing certain scenes.

However, where “Lift” falters is in its screenplay. The narrative lacks depth and fails to fully develop the characters and their backgrounds. The audience is left wanting more information about the protagonists, as well as the supporting heist crew members. Backstories are merely mentioned in passing, preventing a deeper connection with the characters and their motivations.

Additionally, the film attempts to introduce a twist towards the end, but it feels forced and lacks a satisfying build-up. The story could have benefited from a more straightforward approach, rather than attempting to add unnecessary complexity.

One peculiar aspect of the film is the inclusion of a subplot involving modern art and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Although an interesting concept, it is poorly executed and fails to add any substantial value to the overall plot. The portrayal of a digital artist as a celebrity feels unrealistic and detracts from the realism of the film.

In conclusion, “Lift” is an entertaining heist comedy with some redeeming qualities, such as its visual appeal and diverse cast. However, it falls short in terms of originality and character development, leaving the audience wanting more. While it may satisfy those looking for a lighthearted heist film, it fails to make a lasting impression in the genre.