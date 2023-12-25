American F-35 Cruise Missile Shootdown: Implications for China

In a recent military operation in the Red Sea region, an F-35I stealth fighter, manufactured the United States and operated Israel, successfully shot down an Iranian cruise missile fired Houthi rebels in Yemen. This marked the first-ever air-to-air kill of a cruise missile an F-35. While this event may not have garnered widespread attention, it carries significant implications, especially for China.

China, known for its keen observation of military operations, particularly ones involving advanced technology and tactics, is undoubtedly paying close attention. The F-35’s ability to intercept and destroy cruise missiles is a game-changer. China is well-aware that if the F-35 can shoot down an Iranian cruise missile, it can also do the same to Chinese missiles.

The F-35’s exceptional tracking capabilities have left a lasting impression. The F-35, equipped with sensors distributed across its fuselage, utilizes electro-optical waves, infrared, and radar to detect and track targets. Its ability to detect and hit incoming cruise missiles at low altitudes is vital for maintaining the balance of power in the Pacific, where China often simulates scenarios involving missile barrages on U.S. bases and ships.

Furthermore, the F-35’s stealth capabilities allow it to track incoming threats while remaining undetected. This feature will be crucial when operating in airspace defended China or Russia. Regardless of the air defense systems deployed, the F-35’s stealth technology renders them ineffective.

With the F-35’s capabilities continuously evolving, its impact will only grow. Countries like Israel, Canada, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and several European allies have already acquired or are in the process of acquiring F-35s. This widespread adoption of American technology bolsters integrated deterrence, giving a clear message to China (and its leader, Xi Jinping) that American advancements in technology are capable of winning anywhere across the globe.

In conclusion, the successful cruise missile shootdown the F-35 highlights its exceptional capabilities and serves as a stark reminder to China of the United States’ technological superiority. As China seeks to expand its military capabilities and influence, it must consider the implications posed the F-35 and the advancements in American military technology.