Musician Esther Akothee’s Husband’s Instagram Account Disappears

Esther Akothee, a well-known musician, is facing a mysterious situation as her husband, Dennis Schweizer, also known as Omosh, had his Instagram account disappear. The account previously showcased pictures of the couple together, including their vibrant wedding and honeymoon. However, upon checking the account on Monday evening, it had vanished without a trace.

Interestingly, even Akothee’s own profile page had some changes. The names ‘Mrs. Schweizer’ and ‘Marketer’ disappeared, and the current name displayed is Akothee Kenya. Additionally, she added titles such as CEO of AKOTHEE SAFARIS, CEO of AKOTHEE FOUNDATION, and Marketing Consultant to her profile.

This peculiar situation arises at the same time when Akothee posted a concerning update about her current state. She revealed that she has been undergoing therapy for a distressing matter that brought her into a “dangerous zone.” Akothee expressed that she has endured a great deal of hardship in recent months, including going without food and experiencing emotional breakdowns. She stated that she is currently in her second month of therapy, and the trauma she went through left her shaken and questioning her own existence.

Despite her difficult journey, Akothee expressed gratitude towards her ex-manager Nelly Oaks, her children, and a few close friends who have stood her side during this challenging time. Notably, her husband, Omosh, was not mentioned among those she thanked.

As rumors of a potential separation circulated, Akothee dismissed these claims, stressing that they were baseless. Media personalities even approached her seeking clarification on the matter. She expressed her frustration, questioning why people were assuming a breakup and urging them to think rationally.

The disappearance of Omosh’s Instagram account and the changes to Akothee’s profile page have left fans and followers puzzled about the current state of their relationship. As there are no official statements or announcements from either party, it remains to be seen what exactly is transpiring behind the scenes.

