Eye and Face Tracking for Meta Quest: A Glimpse into the Future

Meta Quest Pro supports eye and face tracking, making it a standout in the mixed-reality headset market. However, the Quest 3, priced at $499, does not come equipped with this feature. The cost of implementing eye and face tracking makes the Quest Pro significantly more expensive at twice the price. But what if there was a way to offer this technology as an accessory for more affordable headsets?

In a recent Q&A session on Instagram, Meta’s CTO Andrew Bosworth addressed this topic. Although an interesting idea, Bosworth explained that it is challenging to incorporate eye tracking or upper face tracking as an accessory. The complex nature of these features requires specific hardware integration, such as illumination around the eyes and multiple camera positions. The technical limitations and the sensitivity of the areas involved make it difficult to implement eye and face tracking as an add-on.

While it may not be feasible to provide eye and face tracking as standalone accessories, it is conceivable that future Quest headsets will integrate these features as a standard offering. Bosworth has hinted at the inclusion of eye tracking in all Quest headsets in the future. This suggests that face tracking may not be far behind once eye tracking becomes a standard feature.

However, Meta’s overarching goal is to make virtual reality more accessible to the masses rather than catering to niche solutions. Investing in optional technical features that may not receive full support from the developer community and go unused applications could limit the potential of eye and face tracking technology. Therefore, integrating these functionalities into the base package of Quest headsets seems like a more practical and sustainable approach.

