Saavi Ki Savaari: Fans Intrigued with Dramatic Twist in Popular TV Show

Saavi Ki Savaari, a popular TV show on Colors TV, has gained immense popularity for its portrayal of women empowerment. The lead actress, Samridhi Shukla, who plays the character Saavi, rides an auto rickshaw for the welfare of her family and symbolizes the strength and independence of women.

The show has been capturing the audience’s attention with its dramatic storyline, leaving fans intrigued about what will happen next. One of the most loved characters in the show is Sonam, played Fenil Umrigar. Fans are particularly fond of Fenil and follow her updates on social media.

Fenil Umrigar, known for her previous works in shows like Bade Achhe Lagte Hai, Best Friends Forever?, and Kaala Teeka, recently shared some interesting insights in an interview with Tellychakkar.

During the interview, Fenil revealed some fun facts about herself, including her useless talent for breaking packing bubbles all at once. She also mentioned that she could live without hair and shared the weirdest nickname she has received, “Chirkut,” given her old friend Parth Samthaan.

When asked about her opinion on social media trends, Fenil expressed her belief that it is important for actors to maintain a balance between sharing their professional lives and keeping their personal lives private. She stated that it is not right to intrude into another actor’s personal life.

Fans of Fenil Umrigar and the show Saavi Ki Savaari can show their love and support for the actress in the comment section of the interview.

Source: Tellychakkar (source URL)