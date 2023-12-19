Gatorland Welcomes Rare White Alligator

Gatorland, a popular park in Orlando, has recently announced the birth of an incredibly rare and adorable white alligator. This particular alligator is not only a special sight to behold, but it is also the first white leucistic gator ever born in human care. In fact, it is one of only eight known white alligators in the world.

Mark McHugh, the president and CEO of Gatorland, expressed his excitement about this rare occurrence. He stated, “For the first time in 36 years since the discovery of leucistic alligators in the swamps of Louisiana, we have witnessed the birth of a solid white alligator from those original alligators.”

This unique baby alligator, a female, weighs 96 grams and measures 49 centimeters in length. Despite her resemblance to a lizard, she is indeed a purebred alligator. Her parents, named Jeyan and Ashley, welcomed her along with a normal-colored brother of the same size.

Leucistic alligators, like the one recently born, are considered the rarest genetic variation of American alligators. While they may appear similar to albino alligators, there are distinct differences. Leucistic alligators have white coloration but often retain patches of normal coloration, while albino alligators completely lack pigment. Leucistic alligators also have brilliant blue eyes, creating a mesmerizing and otherworldly appearance.

Although the park has yet to reveal the names of these new additions, they plan to have them on display for the public early next year. In the meantime, the baby alligators are being taken care of Gatorland’s veterinarian, who reports that they are in excellent health. They are currently being fed a diet of tiny pieces of raw chicken and Croc Chow pellets.

As Gatorland continues to closely monitor the growth and well-being of these rare white alligators, visitors are eagerly anticipating the chance to see them up close and even help in naming them. Stay tuned to Gatorland’s social media channels for updates on these remarkable creatures.