Meta’s Oversight Board Calls for Policy Changes to Prevent Incentivizing Extreme Dieting Content

Meta’s Oversight Board has released a new case decision urging the company to revise its policies regarding extreme dieting content. The issue at hand is Meta’s Partner Monetization Program, through which creators can earn ad revenues from posts about dangerous and unsustainable diets. The Board believes that this incentivization of extreme dieting content needs to be addressed.

The decision was made in response to two controversial Facebook video posts from 2022 and 2023. These videos featured a woman who claimed to subsist on a diet of only fruit juice and later expressed her desire to live “only on energy,” without consuming any food at all. While these videos did not violate Meta’s policies around suicide and self-injury, the Oversight Board acknowledged the concerns raised users who argued that the content could promote unhealthy lifestyles, particularly among impressionable individuals.

In its non-binding recommendation, the Board suggested that Meta adjust its policies to remove the financial incentives for creators to post extreme dieting content. The Board also highlighted the importance of considering the potential harm such content can pose, especially for vulnerable groups like adolescents and teenage girls. Some Board members even suggested restricting these types of videos to users over the age of 18.

Meta, in its response to the Board, emphasized its commitment to creating platforms where people can openly share their experiences and journeys related to body image and self-acceptance. The company stated that it did not consider fruit juice-only diets to be an eating disorder. However, the Board expressed concern over the omission of “extreme and harmful diet-related content” as a restricted category in Meta’s Content Monetization policies.

This decision Meta’s Oversight Board comes at a time when the company is facing scrutiny over the alleged harm its platforms, Facebook and Instagram, pose to teens and children. The importance of addressing the impact of social media on mental health, particularly in relation to eating disorders, has been highlighted various studies and experts.

FAQ

What is Meta’s Partner Monetization Program?

Meta’s Partner Monetization Program allows creators to earn money from their posts when ads are displayed alongside their content on platforms like Facebook and Instagram.

Why did the Oversight Board recommend changes to Meta’s policies?

The Board believes that providing financial incentives for extreme dieting content is problematic and can potentially promote unhealthy behaviors. They recommended that Meta revise its policies to remove these incentives.

Why are extreme dieting content and social media platforms a concern?

Studies have shown a link between high social media usage and eating disorders. There is growing recognition that exposure to content promoting extreme and unsustainable diets can be harmful, especially for vulnerable individuals, such as adolescents and teenage girls.