Meta’s Oversight Board Urges Policy Revision to Avoid Incentivizing Dangerous Diet Content

Meta’s Oversight Board has issued recommendations for the company to revise its policies and prevent incentivizing creators who post about dangerous extreme diets. The Board believes that Meta should not provide financial benefits to individuals who create this type of content, especially considering its potential harm to vulnerable users, particularly adolescents.

In a recent case decision, the Oversight Board examined two controversial Facebook video posts from 2022 and 2023. The first video featured a woman in Thailand recounting her experience surviving on a diet of only fruit juice. The second video involved a follow-up interview with the woman, where she expressed her desire to live on “energy” without any food at all. These videos received significant engagement, with thousands of reactions, comments, and views. Concerned users flagged the content, claiming it violated Meta’s policy on promoting suicide or self-injury and could encourage anorexia.

Although the Oversight Board acknowledged the potential danger associated with extreme dieting, they upheld Meta’s decision to keep the videos up. The Board determined that the content didn’t specifically promote or provide instructions for eating disorders, despite its description of a potentially dangerous diet. However, the Board agreed with users’ appeals, highlighting the harmful impact such content could have on adolescents and individuals susceptible to eating disorder content on social media.

One key aspect of the decision was the Board’s recommendation for Meta to adjust its policies regarding financial incentives for extreme dieting content. Both videos were part of Meta’s Partner Monetization Program, which allows creators to earn money from ad revenues generated their posts. The Board suggested that Meta reconsider these incentives, particularly given the influence of lifestyle influencers on Facebook and Instagram. Some Board members even suggested restricting such videos to users over the age of 18.

Meta, in its response to the Board, emphasized its commitment to promoting open sharing of experiences and self-acceptance around body image and health. The company stated that it did not consider fruit juice-only diets as an eating disorder. However, the Oversight Board found Meta’s Content Monetization policies lacking, labeling the omission of “extreme and harmful diet-related content” as a concerning oversight.

This decision comes amidst a lawsuit against Meta 41 states, alleging that Facebook and Instagram harm teens and children. While research on social media’s impact on young users’ development remains inconclusive, studies have identified links between high social media usage and eating disorders. The U.S. Surgeon General has also expressed concerns about the potential harm social media poses to children’s mental health and development.

