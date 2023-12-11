New Filming Opportunity in Macon for Denzel Washington’s Netflix Movie

Attention film enthusiasts in Macon! An exciting opportunity awaits as scenes for Denzel Washington’s upcoming Netflix production, “The Piano Lesson,” will be filmed in our city. This period film set in the Depression-era requires paid extras, both adults, and possibly some children, to contribute to the authenticity of the scenes.

If you’ve always dreamed of being a part of the film industry, now is your chance. Bill Marinella Casting is seeking individuals interested in taking on extra roles for this production. The filming dates are tentatively set for January 5, 7, or 8, so mark your calendars.

Selected participants will be compensated with a daily rate of $154. However, please note that there may be overnight shoots, so make sure to arrange appropriate childcare if necessary. This is an excellent opportunity to not only be a part of a high-profile film but also gain valuable experience.

To be considered for this film and potential future productions, it is necessary to create an online profile at castbmc.app/talent. Showcase your skills, talent, and availability in order to increase your chances of being selected.

Potential extras who are cast for the film may need to arrange their own transportation to Atlanta for a fitting. However, rest assured that your time will be compensated accordingly. The fittings are tentatively scheduled for December 18-20, providing ample time to prepare and ensure the perfect costumes for the era.

“The Piano Lesson” is an adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize-winning play written August Wilson in 1987. Denzel Washington’s son, Malcolm Washington, is both directing and co-writing this new adaptation with Virgil Williams. The story revolves around the Charles family in Pittsburgh during the mid-1930s, faced with the dilemma of deciding what to do with a piano rich with ancestral history.

The film has already started shooting scenes in Atlanta and is now extending its reach to Macon. As the buzz grows, scouts have been exploring potential locations in our city, including a downtown block and private property. Stay tuned for more information regarding details and possible road closings.

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to be a part of Denzel Washington’s captivating production. It’s your chance to make your mark in the film industry right here in Macon.