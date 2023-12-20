Exploring the Scenic Potential of Overlooks in West Virginia

Scenic overlooks have become a valuable asset for communities in West Virginia as they tap into their natural beauty to boost the local economy. These overlooks not only attract tourists but also enhance the desirability of the region. With minimal expenses, communities can make the most of their scenic potential and reap the benefits.

One such overlooked gem is Castle Rock, also known as The Pinnacle, located in Pineville, West Virginia. Rising more than 125 feet above the Guyandotte River, Castle Rock had been forgotten for years as coal mining took precedence in the early 1900s. However, as tourism gains momentum in the region, this sandstone pinnacle is now gaining attention once again.

Timmy Redden, the executive director of the Wyoming County Convention and Visitors Bureau, acknowledges that Castle Rock was indeed forgotten many. However, with an influx of travelers from abroad, visitors to Twin Falls State Park, and motorists touring the Hatfield-McCoy Trails, the rock is experiencing a surge in popularity. The scenic views from Castle Rock, including the historic downtown Pineville and its Italian immigrant-built stone walls, are captivating visitors.

State and local officials are now developing a management plan for Castle Rock to ensure its preservation. They are also working to improve visibility clearing away summer foliage that often obstructs the views. This effort will allow visitors to fully appreciate the beauty of Castle Rock and its surroundings.

The success of Castle Rock highlights the potential of scenic overlooks in West Virginia. By capitalizing on the natural beauty of these areas and enhancing accessibility, communities can create valuable tourism attractions. With proper planning and management, scenic overlooks have the power to transform local economies and make West Virginia an even more desirable destination for travelers.