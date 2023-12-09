Extra: Ordinary Man Delivers Hilarious Comedy

In the latest box office hit Extra: Ordinary Man, director Vakkantham Vamsi masterfully uses social media trends to bring uproarious laughter to audiences. The film stars Nithiin as the protagonist Abhinay, who captivates fans with his comedic timing and dance moves alongside the leading lady Sreeleela.

One standout moment that has fans going wild is when Abhinay grooves to the familiar beats of Allu Arjun’s iconic theme from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020). The old song playing in the background adds an extra layer of nostalgia and humor to the scene.

Another hilarious scene features Annapoorna pondering why Balakrishna slaps his fans. Nithiin, quick-witted as ever, cleverly responds explaining that Balakrishna’s fans consider it an honor to receive his blow. It’s a comical reference reminiscent of the famous line “Abbani Thiyyani Deebba” from the classic film Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari (1990).

These witty punchlines from Extra: Ordinary Man are currently taking social media storm, with fans sharing their favorite moments on platforms like X (formerly Twitter). It’s clear that the film’s humor has struck a chord with audiences, resonating beyond the confines of the theater.

The movie also features direct mentions of popular stars Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, showcasing the film’s relevance and connection to the wider film industry. Additionally, Allu Arjun’s much-loved song “Julayi” (2012) is referenced, further adding to the comedy’s nostalgic appeal.

Extra: Ordinary Man isn’t afraid to push boundaries either. The film fearlessly takes the names of Pavitra Lokesh, her husband Naresh VK, and the late veteran star Vijayanirmala, displaying a daring and audacious approach to humor.

With a stellar cast including Dr. Rajasekhar, Sudev Nair, Rao Ramesh, and many others, Extra: Ordinary Man is a comedy powerhouse that keeps audiences entertained from start to finish. The music Harris Jayaraj only adds to the film’s overall charm.

In conclusion, Extra: Ordinary Man delivers hilarious comedy that has captured the hearts of audiences. By leveraging social media trends and incorporating nostalgic references, director Vakkantham Vamsi has created a film that elicits laughter and leaves a lasting impression.