Increased Police Presence at Hobbs Schools Following Threats

The Hobbs Police Department in Hobbs, New Mexico, has implemented additional security measures at local schools after receiving a screenshot of a social media post discussing “threats of a school shooting.” The screenshot was forwarded to the department the New Mexico State Police, who will be collaborating with other agencies to identify the origin of the threat.

Although the Hobbs Police Department has not yet confirmed any credible threats to the Hobbs Municipal school, they have taken the circulating screenshot seriously and are taking proactive steps to ensure the safety of the students and staff. On Wednesday, additional officers will be deployed to monitor the schools as a precautionary measure.

The department plans to provide updates to the public as soon as more information becomes available regarding the threat. In the meantime, they are urging anyone with relevant information to come forward. Individuals can report information calling the Hobbs Police Department at (575)-397-9265 or contacting the Lea County Crime Stoppers at (575)-393-8005.

Ensuring the safety and security of educational institutions is of utmost importance, and the Hobbs Police Department is committed to taking any potential threats seriously. By increasing police presence and working diligently to investigate the origin of the threats, law enforcement agencies aim to protect the well-being of students and provide peace of mind to parents, faculty, and the community.

