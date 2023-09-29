The Impact of Instagram Advertising on Body Image: A New Study

A recent study published in The Journal of Psychology explores the effects of Instagram advertising on body image among late-adolescent girls. The research reveals that exposure to ads featuring thin or curvy models on the popular social media platform can influence girls’ perceptions of their own bodies and increase their willingness to take extreme appearance-altering actions.

Instagram has become an integral part of many young people’s lives, and it is well-known that social media platforms can shape our views on beauty and body ideals. This study delves deeper into the consequences of Instagram advertising, particularly focusing on late-adolescent girls.

The study’s sample consisted of 284 female participants aged 17-19 who were regular Instagram users. These participants were surveyed to measure their exposure to Instagram ads featuring both thin and curvy models. The researchers examined variables such as body image preference, upward physical appearance comparisons, body satisfaction, and the willingness to take actions to achieve certain body ideals.

The findings demonstrate that participants who reported greater exposure to thin or curvy models through Instagram advertising were more likely to prefer those body types. This suggests that Instagram ads may shape individuals’ preferences for specific body ideals. Moreover, exposure to these body ideals was associated with a willingness to pursue actions to attain them. Those who preferred thin bodies displayed a greater willingness to take actions to become thinner, while those who preferred curvy bodies were more willing to pursue actions to become curvier.

Body dissatisfaction played a significant role in these findings, with participants who felt dissatisfied with their bodies being more inclined to consider taking actions to change their appearance. Additionally, making upward physical appearance comparisons contributed to this process, as participants who frequently compared themselves to the models they saw in Instagram ads were more likely to experience body dissatisfaction and express a willingness to change their appearance.

It is important to note that this study only provides correlational data, so causation cannot be claimed. Future research should utilize experimental approaches to examine the body-related consequences of exposure to thin and curvy models in Instagram advertising.

This study highlights the need for updated policies and interventions that consider the influence of newer advertising platforms and body ideals on body image. Understanding the impact of Instagram advertising on late-adolescent girls’ body image is crucial for promoting healthy body image and preventing potential harm.

Sources:

– The Journal of Psychology: [insert source]