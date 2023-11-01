How to Protect Your Personal Information on LinkedIn

LinkedIn is a widely used platform for professional networking and job opportunities. However, it is important to be aware that criminals can exploit the abundance of personal information available on the platform. The ESET cybersecurity firm warns users about the potential risks of inappropriate use of LinkedIn, which can turn the social network into a goldmine for cybercriminals.

Instead of buying leaked information, criminals can use web crawling software to collect contact information from LinkedIn profiles. This means that simply running a web crawler on LinkedIn, they can obtain a wealth of personal information about their targets. In addition to potentially deceiving the user, this information can also be used to launch effective attacks on the target’s employer.

There are two primary methods that web crawlers can use to obtain specific data: creating a list of current employees and identifying targets in the supply chain. By accessing the “People” section of a target company’s LinkedIn page, a criminal can quickly gather an updated list of employees. Additionally, analyzing interactions on company posts, criminals can identify potential suppliers and partners, expanding their attack possibilities.

To protect your personal information on LinkedIn, there are several steps you can take. First and foremost, adjust your privacy settings to limit the amount of information that is available to non-contacts. This applies not just to LinkedIn, but to all social media platforms. Secondly, be cautious when accepting connection requests, as there are many fake profiles and bots on the platform. Only accept requests from individuals you trust or have a genuine professional connection with.

Furthermore, consider minimizing the amount of external data you provide on the platform. While LinkedIn facilitates contact between users, it’s important to prioritize communication within the platform and refrain from sharing external personal information. Regularly review your connections and remove any suspicious or fake profiles from your network. Finally, be mindful of updating your work status in real-time. Criminals actively monitor these changes and may take advantage of your limited knowledge in a new work environment to send malicious content.

By following these precautions, you can better protect your personal information and reduce the risk of falling victim to cybercriminals on LinkedIn or any other social media platform.

