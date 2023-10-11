Dominic Cummings’ Alarming Messages about Cabinet Office in Early Days of Covid Lockdown

In a series of alarming messages published the official Covid Inquiry, Dominic Cummings, the former top aide to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, described the Cabinet Office as “terrifyingly s***” in the build-up to the first Covid lockdown. The documents, which were released as part of the inquiry’s examination of the UK’s response to the pandemic, reveal conversations between Cummings and Johnson on March 12, 2020, where Cummings expressed concerns about some civil servants wanting to delay ordering people to stay at home.

According to the messages, Cummings stated that some civil servants “haven’t done the work and don’t work weekends” and urged Johnson to make the announcement immediately. He criticized Sir Mark Sedwill, the then head of the Civil Service, saying that he “hasn’t a scooby” about what was going on. In addition, Cummings demanded that Johnson begin chairing daily meetings in the Cabinet Room instead of COBRA and excluded the devolved Governments, including Nicola Sturgeon and Mark Drakeford, from participating.

Cummings’ messages also highlighted the lack of planning and slow pace of the Cabinet Office, expressing concerns about the potential for 100-500 thousand deaths between optimistic and pessimistic scenarios. He emphasized the need to “force the pace today” and urged Johnson to take charge of the situation.

The messages shed light on the chaotic early days of the pandemic response within the UK government, with Cummings taking a commanding role in directing and coordinating efforts. It is worth noting that Cummings himself later came under scrutiny for breaking lockdown rules traveling to County Durham from London.

Source: Official Covid Inquiry documents