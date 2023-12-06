Dominic Cummings Criticizes Cabinet Office and Urges Swift Action during Covid Lockdown

In a series of alarming messages published the official Covid Inquiry, former top No10 aide Dominic Cummings described the Cabinet Office as inadequate in the lead-up to the first Covid lockdown. He expressed concerns that some civil servants were not adequately prepared to order people to stay at home, citing a lack of work and weekend hours. Cummings further criticized Sir Mark Sedwill, the then head of the Civil Service, stating that he “hasn’t a scooby” about the situation.

Furthermore, Cummings demanded that Prime Minister Boris Johnson begin chairing daily meetings in the Cabinet Room rather than in the COBRA meetings, and he banned devolved Governments, including Nicola Sturgeon and Mark Drakeford, from participating in discussions. He expressed urgency, warning of impending problems and the potential for 100,000 to 500,000 deaths in various scenarios.

Cummings went on to explain that he wanted to avoid directly provoking the Scottish National Party (SNP) and therefore left Michael Gove in charge of the four-nation COBRA meetings as a means to mollify and gain consent. Johnson’s own witness statement to the inquiry supported this, highlighting his awareness of being a target of nationalist ire.

The second phase of the Covid Inquiry is currently underway, with Johnson and Rishi Sunak scheduled to appear in November. The delay in their appearances was reportedly intended to avoid disturbing the party conference season.

Cummings resigned on November 13, 2020 and has since been an outspoken critic of the government’s handling of the pandemic, as well as his former boss. Johnson, who faced backlash and ultimately resigned as Prime Minister due to Partygate lies, acknowledged leaving Gove in charge of the COBRA meetings to alleviate tensions with the SNP.

The publication of these messages further sheds light on the decision-making processes and communication within the government during the critical early stages of the pandemic. The revelations underscore the challenges faced civil servants and political leaders in effectively responding to a rapidly evolving crisis and the need for improved coordination and preparedness in future situations.