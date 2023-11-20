Nanogeoscience Researcher Awarded Prestigious Mineralogical Society of America Award

Curtin University’s Dr Denis Fougerouse, a research fellow in the School of Earth and Planetary Sciences, has been honored with the Mineralogical Society of America (MSA) Award for his significant contributions to the field. The MSA Award, established in 1951, recognizes emerging researchers who have made remarkable strides in their respective disciplines.

Dr Fougerouse’s broad range of geological expertise, impressive publication record, supervision of post-graduate students, and dedication to outreach work were acknowledged in his nomination Faculty of Science and Engineering Dean of Research, Professor Steven Reddy.

Within the fascinating realm of nanogeoscience, Dr Fougerouse delves into the investigation of minuscule materials to uncover new insights about our planet. His recent studies have led to the identification of untapped pink diamond deposits, the development of an innovative framework for dating the formation of continents, the revelation of the Sun’s potential role in supplying Earth’s water, and a deeper understanding of the properties of “Fool’s Gold.”

Currently, Dr Fougerouse is actively researching improved methods for locating and extracting vital minerals like germanium and cobalt, both of which play essential roles in the advancement of clean energy technologies.

In addition to his research endeavors, Dr Fougerouse is deeply committed to engaging with communities through various outreach programs. He passionately imparts his knowledge of geology to individuals residing in remote areas and educates people of all ages in STEM subjects, nurturing a love for science and inspiring future generations of enthusiasts.

Chair of the MSA Award Committee, Professor Astrid Holzheid, expressed admiration for Dr Fougerouse’s diverse body of work, highlighting his originality, the breadth of geological disciplines he covers, and his mastery of multiple techniques. Furthermore, Professor Holzheid applauded his exceptional dedication to communicating scientific concepts to the broader public, from kindergartners to high school students.

Dr Fougerouse will officially receive the MSA Award, along with the distinction of becoming an MSA Life Fellow, at the Geological Society of America’s Connects 2024 conference in California next year. He will also have the opportunity to publish a scientific presentation in the prestigious journal of the MSA, American Mineralogist.

Reflecting on this achievement, Dr Fougerouse expressed his excitement and gratitude for the international recognition bestowed upon him his peers. Personal messages received from collaborators worldwide have left an indelible mark, fueling his sense of accomplishment and further motivating his remarkable research pursuits.