TikTok: A Powerful Tool for Changing Attitudes Towards Organ Donation

Summary: A recent study analyzed the impact of TikTok videos on organ donation and transplantation, revealing the emotional and personal aspects of this process. Researchers found that these videos could shape public perception and encourage more individuals to become donors.

Social media platforms have become increasingly influential in shaping public opinion and raising awareness about important issues. TikTok, a popular video-sharing app, has emerged as an unexpected platform for discussing organ donation and transplantation. A recent study conducted researchers Alessandro R Marcon, Marco Zenone, and Timothy Caulfield provides valuable insights into the emotional realities and human experiences of this process, as portrayed on TikTok.

The study involved analyzing the most popular English-language TikTok videos using the hashtags #organdonor and #organdonation. Researchers examined 313 videos, which collectively generated nearly 80 million views and 10 million likes. These videos featured both donors and recipients, sharing personal experiences and highlighting the impact of organ transplantation.

The key findings of the study revealed that a significant number of videos celebrated both the donors and recipients. While some videos mourned lost donor lives and highlighted transplantation successes, others focused on the medical procedures involved. Overall, the videos conveyed a positive tone, highlighting the selfless act of organ donation.

One unique aspect highlighted the study was the significance of “honor walks.” These walks, where hospital staff line the corridors to pay respects as a deceased donor is taken to the operating room, were showcased in 10.9% of the analyzed videos. This finding emphasizes the importance of honoring and celebrating the donors, which can strengthen public perception and encourage more individuals to consider organ donation.

The emotional and expository nature of the TikTok videos can play a crucial role in shaping public perception. By portraying the human side of organ donation, these videos foster a positive attitude and may inspire more individuals to become donors. Healthcare organizations and policymakers can utilize these insights to develop effective public outreach efforts and policies that align with the emotional realities depicted in these videos.

In today’s healthcare landscape, where organ donation is a critical need, social media platforms like TikTok have the power to raise awareness and shape attitudes. Understanding how organ donation is presented on these platforms allows for tailored strategies and support that resonate with the public and potential donors. By leveraging the reach and impact of social media, we can positively influence the organ donation landscape and save more lives.