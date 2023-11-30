Unlocking the Marketing Potential of Pinterest: Introducing the Pinterest Summit 2023

Pinterest, the visual discovery engine, remains an untapped marketing tool despite its immense potential. As of the third quarter of 2023, the social media platform had 482 million monthly active users worldwide, according to Statista.

That’s where the Pinterest Summit comes in, spearheaded Agorapulse. This inaugural event, which will take place on December 7, 2023, aims to explore the numerous marketing opportunities that Pinterest offers. The best part? It’s open to everyone, free, and completely online. Brace yourself for an exciting program yet to be unveiled!

Sign me up for the Pinterest Summit

An Underestimated Platform Advertisers?

Pinterest, a popular American social network renowned for visuals and daily inspiration, may hold the key to your marketing success. Yet, it is surprising how few businesses have ventured into this realm. This phenomenon can be attributed to a lack of awareness regarding the platform’s potential or misguided beliefs that Pinterest lacks adequate advertising services.

However, numerous features are available to businesses. For instance, measuring return on investment (ROI) in B2C e-commerce is entirely feasible, with the option to add a link to each pin. Additionally, content on Pinterest enjoys a long shelf life, often remaining visible for several years. On the user front, there is a notable intent to purchase, making Pinterest a valuable platform for e-commerce and shopping. And as a bonus, negative comments are few and far between!

Photo credit: Agorapulse

A Must-Attend Event for Unlocking the Platform’s Specifics

In light of the aforementioned circumstances, the Pinterest Summit offers an invaluable opportunity for individuals to explore the diverse tactics provided this essential channel. It serves as an avenue to strengthen one’s brand image positively through visual marketing in 2024, all while networking with professionals from top-notch agencies!

The event’s program includes a keynote address specifically tailored to agencies Pinterest. Attendees can also draw inspiration from Pinterest Ads masters to achieve an impressive return on ad spend (ROAS). For advertisers who remain skeptical, the creative strategies that drive engagement on the platform will be illuminated, leaving no stone unturned in understanding Pinterest’s potential.

Successful brands on Pinterest will also provide exclusive insights into their e-commerce endeavors, sharing their expert tips. But that’s not all! Participants will have an exclusive preview of the new Pinterest integration within Agorapulse. Finally, there will be dedicated networking opportunities, with four thematic tables for more informal discussions.

Meticulously prepared thematic sessions will be conducted esteemed speakers. See the various topics and the confirmed speakers:

9:30 AM – 10:00 AM: Pinterest in 2024: What are the Business Opportunities?

10:00 AM – 10:45 AM: Pinterest Ads: Unlocking the Keys to High ROAS

10:45 AM – 11:30 AM: Creative Strategies for Pinterest: Back to Basics

11:30 AM – 12:00 PM: From Inspiration to Purchase: Exploring Pinterest and E-commerce

12:00 PM – 12:30 PM: Why Pinterest is Coming to Agorapulse in 2024

12:30 PM – 1:00 PM: Virtual Lounge: Meet Your Pinterest Partners

Speakers of the Pinterest Summit:

Deborah Orzech, Content Marketing Manager at Agorapulse France

Alexandre Dankovic, SMB Executive Agency Partner Manager at Pinterest

Luc Bermond, CEO of Pin Ads agency

Marie-Hélène Dibenedetto, CEO of Moondust agency

Afifia Belabdoun, Senior Social Media & Content Manager at Canva

Laëtitia Lamari, E-commerce Expert and Host of Le Café de l’E-commerce podcast

Juliette Bohle, Lead B2B Marketing Manager at PrestaShop

Esteban Fabiao, Lead Product Manager at Agorapulse

Photo credit: Agorapulse

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

