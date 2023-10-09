“Discover Wisconsin” Showcases Winter and Summer Fun in Superior

A new episode of the popular travel show “Discover Wisconsin” will feature the city of Superior, showcasing both winter and summer activities in the area. Titled “Work Hard, Play Hard — Superior,” the episode will air on local CBS and KBJR stations on October 14. Early viewing will also be available on the Discover Wisconsin website and through streaming services, starting October 11.

The segments for the episode were filmed in March and June in various locations throughout Douglas County. The show highlights a family trip to Lake Superior and a visit to the beautiful Pattison State Park, which is known for its stunning waterfall, Big Manitou Falls.

During the winter months, host Andrea Boehlke explores snowmobile and hiking trails and takes part in winter activities at Minnesuing Acres Resort. She also takes a break to warm up at Empire Coffee and enjoys a meal at Dreamland Supper Club.

In the summertime, the episode showcases activities such as riding on mountain bike trails, including Wild River Trails and Pokegama Trail. Stops at local establishments like Shamrock Pizza and Earth Rider Brewery are also featured.

Other businesses and attractions highlighted in the episode include White Winter Winery, Gronk’s Grill and Bar, and the Bois Brule River.

For more information on episodes and air dates, visit the Discover Wisconsin website and click on the “Watch Now” tab, followed the “Your Local Station Broadcast” tab. After the episode featuring Superior, another northern county, Sawyer County, will be highlighted in an upcoming episode called “Sawyer County — Wisconsin’s Wilderness Retreat.”

Sources: Discover Wisconsin

Definitions: Mountain bike trails – off-road trails designed for mountain biking

Snowmobile trails – trails specifically designated for snowmobile use

Streaming services – platforms that allow users to watch videos or listen to audio content over the internet

CBS – a major television network in the United States

KBJR – a local television station in Superior, Wisconsin

Pattison State Park – a state park in Wisconsin known for its waterfall, Big Manitou Falls

Bois Brule River – a river in northern Wisconsin

Wild River Trails – a mountain bike trail in Douglas County, Wisconsin

Pokegama Trail – a mountain bike trail in Douglas County, Wisconsin