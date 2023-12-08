FastMoss Launches FGVCon: Exploring the Future of Short Video Content

FastMoss, a renowned analytics platform for TikTok, is excited to present the FastMoss Global Short Video Conference & Expo (FGVCon), an extraordinary two-day event scheduled to be held from January 18th to January 19th, 2024, at the Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center.

FGVCon is an international gathering that brings together industry leaders, influential figures, brands, agencies, and platform officials from the vibrant world of short-form video content. This conference goes beyond focusing solely on TikTok, and instead, it embraces the emerging opportunities on platforms like Facebook Reels, YouTube Shorts, Amazon, Kwai, and more. The attendee list is impressive, including notable guests such as Xiaobin LIU (VP & CMO of Miniso), Grace YANG (Founder & CEO of NextWave), Chris Pereira (Founder & CEO of iMPact), and renowned brands like Anker, F-Commerce, and MeToo. Participants from the US, Europe, Vietnam, Thailand, and other countries will gather in Shenzhen, China, to exchange knowledge and insights, collectively pushing forward the global short video and live streaming industry.

Top influencers from TikTok will be sharing their success stories at FGVCon. For the first time, this conference invites overseas influencers and introduces the concept of “FGVCon” to the Chinese short video and live streaming industry. Notable figures in attendance will include “Vietnam Viya,” Jeremy Pugh and Janey (prominent American TikTok influencers), Venny Albert (a TikTok sensation with 12.1 million followers), and Akash Ellahi (boasting 14.9 million followers). This collaboration will provide the audience with a unique opportunity to experience the influence of these popular influencers from different parts of the world.

FGVCon is also pioneering collaborations with multiple platforms simultaneously, including TikTok, Facebook Reels, YouTube Shorts, Kwai, Shopee, Lazada, TEMU, Amazon, and more. Representatives from these platforms, such as Yuki Yuan (from Google’s YouTube Shorts) and Vivian (from Shopee), will participate in panel discussions on market trends and consumer demands in Southeast Asian countries like the United Kingdom, the United States, Indonesia, and Thailand. Additional surprise guests and platform representatives will be revealed gradually.

The FastMoss Global Short Video Conference & Expo (FGVCon) is poised to be a game-changer, fostering innovation and collaboration within the short video and live streaming industry. Held at the Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center from January 18th to January 19th, 2024, FGVCon promises an immersive experience that offers valuable insights into global market trends and consumer demands.