Exploding Kittens: Netflix’s Upcoming Adult-Animated Series

Exploding Kittens, a popular card and video game, is getting its own animated series on Netflix. Set to release the end of 2023, the show will be featured during Netflix’s Geeked Week in November 2023. The series follows the eternal conflict between God and the Devil, who are sent to Earth in the bodies of chunky house cats.

Bandera Entertainment and Chernin Entertainment are the main production companies behind Exploding Kittens. Greg Daniels and Mike Judge from Bandera Entertainment, along with Peter Chernin from Chernin Entertainment, are leading the project. Matthew Inman and Elan Lee, the founders of Exploding Kittens, serve as executive producers, while Shane Kosakowski and Inman are the showrunners.

The music for the series will be composed Shirley Song and Jina Hyojin An, who recently worked on the soundtrack for Netflix’s “XO, Kitty.” The animation studio responsible for the show is Jam Filled Entertainment, known for their work on various Netflix shows like “Inside Job” and “We Lost Our Human.”

The main cast for Exploding Kittens includes Tom Ellis, Abraham Lim, Lucy Liu, Ally Maki, Mark Proksch, Sasheer Zamata, David Gborie, and others. The series is expected to be released in fall 2023, with more information and first looks set to be unveiled during Netflix’s Geeked Week in November 2023.

Overall, Exploding Kittens promises to be an exciting addition to Netflix’s adult-animated series lineup, blending humor, fantasy, and feline shenanigans. Fans of the card and video game can look forward to experiencing the quirky world of Exploding Kittens in a whole new way.

