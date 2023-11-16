WhatsApp, the widely-used social media app, has recently introduced the Privacy Checkup feature for both Android and iOS devices. This new addition aims to enhance the security measures of the platform and provide users with greater control over their privacy settings.

Unlike the standard template used WhatsApp, let’s present the core fact in a descriptive sentence: The Privacy Checkup feature assists users in selecting the appropriate level of protection offering step-by-step guidance through important privacy settings.

To utilize the Privacy Checkup on your phone, simply open WhatsApp and navigate to the settings menu on your iOS or Android device. At the top of the screen, you’ll find a banner inviting you to start the privacy checkup. By clicking on this banner, you can access various options to adjust your privacy settings according to your preferences.

So, what are the top settings you can adjust with Privacy Checkup?

1) Choose who can contact you: Users now have the ability to control who can contact them, allowing them to put a stop to unwanted calls and messages. Additionally, they can decide who can add them to groups, silence unknown callers, and manage blocked contacts.

2) Control personal information: WhatsApp users can now choose the audience with whom they want to share their personal information, including online status and activity. They have the power to determine who can see their profile photo, manage who can view their last seen and online status, and even control read receipts.

3) Default message timer: Through Privacy Checkup, users can restrict access to their messages and media managing their default message timer and end-to-end encrypted backups.

4) Fingerprint protection: To add an extra layer of security to their accounts, WhatsApp users can enable the fingerprint lock and two-step verification control.

By incorporating these features into the Privacy Checkup, WhatsApp is proactively addressing the concerns and expectations of its users when it comes to privacy and security.

FAQ:

1. Is the Privacy Checkup feature available on both Android and iOS?

Yes, WhatsApp has released the Privacy Checkup feature for both Android and iOS devices.

2. How can I access the Privacy Checkup?

To access the Privacy Checkup, open WhatsApp and go to the settings menu on your Android or iOS device. You’ll find the banner to start the privacy checkup at the top of the screen.

3. What settings can I adjust with the Privacy Checkup?

The Privacy Checkup allows you to adjust settings related to who can contact you, control of personal information, default message timer, and fingerprint protection.

4. How does the default message timer work?

The default message timer allows you to restrict access to your messages and media managing the duration for which they are accessible.

5. How does fingerprint protection enhance security?

Enabling the fingerprint lock adds an extra layer of security to your WhatsApp account, ensuring that only you can access it.