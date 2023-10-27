Will the Scottish Government Hand Over WhatsApp Messages to the UK Covid Inquiry?

As pressure mounts on the UK Covid Inquiry to investigate the Scottish Government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, there is growing debate surrounding the potential order for the release of WhatsApp messages. The question remains: what is a Section 21 order, and will the Scottish Government be compelled to comply?

A Section 21 order, as stipulated in the 2005 Inquiries Act, grants the chair of an inquiry the authority to require individuals to give evidence or produce relevant documents. In the case of the Scottish Covid Bereaved group, represented human rights lawyer Aamer Anwer, they are urging the UK Covid Inquiry to issue a Section 21 notice. The group argues that WhatsApp messages sent national clinical director Jason Leitch during the pandemic have been deleted, and they believe it is crucial to obtain this evidence for a comprehensive understanding of the government’s response.

It is worth noting that the Scottish Government has not released the WhatsApp messages thus far. They claim that data protection laws prevent them from doing so without a formal order such as a Section 21. A spokesperson for the Scottish Government reiterated that their records management policy mandates official records for decision-making, not WhatsApp. However, they affirmed their willingness to provide the inquiry with logistics and day-to-day communication related to WhatsApp.

The question arises as to why the Scottish Government has not proactively shared these messages. Critics argue that the release of the WhatsApp conversations would provide valuable insight into decision-making processes during the pandemic. However, the Scottish Government asserts that they require a legal basis, such as a Section 21 order, to meet the demand due to the personal information contained within the messages.

The outcome of whether the UK Covid Inquiry will issue a Section 21 order and whether the Scottish Government will be compelled to comply remains uncertain. The pursuit of these WhatsApp messages highlights the significance of transparency and accountability in navigating the challenges brought forth the pandemic. The inquiry continues its mission to uncover a comprehensive understanding of the decision-making processes surrounding Covid-19 in Scotland.