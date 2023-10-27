Why a Shorter Workweek Might Not be the Solution to Employee Wellbeing

A recent viral TikTok video showcased a college graduate expressing frustration over the demands of a 9-to-5 work schedule. Brielle, the video’s creator, detailed her long commute and lack of energy for personal activities after a long day at work. The video sparked debates, with some viewers sympathizing with Brielle and others criticizing her complaints about the workplace structure.

Post-pandemic, there has been a growing preference for a shortened workweek among employees. A Monster survey revealed that one in three workers would consider quitting their job for a shorter week. However, the idea of a shorter workweek is not new. In fact, the concept of a 32-hour workweek was among the initial demands during the UAW strike.

According to historian Ben Hunnicutt, there is historical precedence for reducing work hours. From the early 1800s until the 40-hour workweek became law in 1940, hours were continuously cut. Many economists believed this trend would continue, with predictions that the workweek would eventually be as short as 15 hours. However, Hunnicutt notes that the current 40-hour workweek structure is not an economic necessity, but rather a cultural value.

Despite the desire for a shorter workweek, economist Daniel Hamermesh argues that changing the structure of work may not improve employee wellbeing significantly. Hamermesh suggests that it is the desire to work as little as possible while earning the highest wage that drives people, but this desire doesn’t align with the reality of the world. He cites research from the UK, where a trial of working 80% of the time for 100% pay showed improved worker satisfaction. However, data from South Korea, where employees worked 10 hours a day for four days a week, showed minimal increases in happiness.

The varying results may be explained expectancy theory, which posits that people work harder due to expected rewards or consequences. While initially, a shorter workweek may bring happiness, the positive effects may eventually wear off as it becomes the new baseline. Hamermesh also notes that Americans are known for their inclination to complain, suggesting that workplace dissatisfaction is deeply ingrained in the culture.

