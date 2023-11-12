Experts Discuss the Impact of Social Media on Youth Mental Health

A recent lawsuit filed attorneys general across the nation, including Colorado, has brought the issue of social media’s impact on youth mental health into the spotlight. The lawsuit targets Facebook’s parent company, Meta, alleging that their social media platforms are addictive and harmful to kids. While Meta denies these allegations, experts are weighing in on the broader issue of social media’s influence on young minds.

Randi Smith, a professor in the Department of Psychological Sciences at MSU Denver, emphasizes the intentional design of social media platforms to keep users hooked. Features like algorithms, behavioral tracking, and infinite scrolling play on our cognitive weaknesses and can lure us in. Smith points to the U.S. Surgeon General’s recent advisory highlighting the dangers of social media as evidence of the long-standing concerns about its impact.

Meta defends itself stating its commitment to providing safe experiences for teens online, citing the introduction of over 30 tools to support teenagers and their families. However, the lawsuit argues that Meta’s platform violates the federal Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) and has contributed to a youth mental health crisis.

While Meta claims to prohibit users under the age of 13 on Instagram and promotes healthy habits through their “take a break” feature, many believe that social media companies should be held accountable. It is not solely their responsibility, though. Parents and caregivers also play a vital role in guiding young people and fostering media literacy. By engaging in conversations about the influence of social media and teaching young individuals to critically analyze what they consume online, caregivers can help mitigate the negative effects.

As the discussion surrounding the impact of social media on youth mental health continues, it is crucial to consider the perspectives of experts, parents, caregivers, and the tech industry itself. Finding a balance between the benefits and potential harms of social media is vital for the well-being of the younger generation.

