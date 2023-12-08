Beware of WhatsApp Scammers and Protect Yourself from Impersonation Scams

With the rise in digital communication, scammers are finding new ways to exploit unsuspecting individuals. The popular messaging application WhatsApp has become a new tool for impersonation activities, leading to financial loss for many victims. CyberSecurity Malaysia is urging the public to be cautious and vigilant in their use of WhatsApp to avoid falling victim to these scams.

Scammers are resorting to deceptive tactics posing as someone known to the victim and sending them a link through WhatsApp. Once the victim clicks on the link, they lose access to their account, which is then taken over the scammer. The scammer, now posing as the victim, uses the hacked WhatsApp account to trick the victim’s contacts.

Using the victim’s identity, the scammer contacts the victim’s friends and family, pretending to be in an emergency situation and in need of financial assistance or a loan. They promise to repay the amount, leading the victim’s contacts to believe that it is a genuine request from their friend. Unfortunately, this results in the loss of money for the unsuspecting contacts who fall prey to this scheme.

To protect yourself from falling victim to these impersonation scams, it is essential not to click on any links received via WhatsApp. Additionally, it is crucial to verify and confirm with your contacts personally before making any money transfers. By exercising caution and double-checking with the individual directly, you can prevent becoming a victim of these scams.

As scammers continue to adapt their tactics to exploit popular platforms like WhatsApp, it’s crucial to stay informed and take necessary precautions. Always be wary of suspicious messages and requests, especially when they involve money or personal information. By remaining vigilant, you can safeguard yourself and your loved ones from falling victim to these impersonation scams.