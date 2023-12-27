Top Social Media Wellness Trends: What to Try and What to Skip

Social media is no stranger to wellness trends, with various topics gaining popularity over the past year. But which ones are worth trying and which ones should you skip? We asked experts across different fields, including nutrition, fitness, and mental health, to shed light on the trends that caught their attention.

Cottage Cheese: Try it

Cottage cheese took center stage on social media this year, with millions of views on TikTok. Registered dietician Amanda Holtzer believes that cottage cheese is an excellent source of protein and can be incredibly versatile in cooking. From cottage cheese ice cream to cottage cheese cookie dough, users on TikTok got creative with this ingredient.

Cozy Cardio: Try it

TikTok creator Hope Zuckerbrow introduced the trend of “cozy cardio,” emphasizing a more mindful and low-pressure approach to exercise. Personal trainer Morit Summers approves of this trend, stating that movement should be enjoyable and not add stress to our lives. Doing exercise from the comfort of home, in cozy clothing with dimmed lights, can make fitness more accessible and enjoyable.

Slaying Your Steps: Try it

Walking got a re-brand this year with trends like “12-3-30” and the “hot girl walk.” “12-3-30” involves walking on a treadmill at a 12% incline, 3 mph, for 30 minutes to get the heart rate up. The “hot girl walk” promotes physical and mental well-being through walking as a form of exercise, catering to all fitness levels without any incline requirements.

Social Media as Therapy Replacement: Skip it

While social media can provide support and community, using it as a replacement for professional therapy is not recommended. Experts emphasize the importance of seeking trained professionals to address mental health concerns effectively.

Self-Diagnosis: Skip it

Self-diagnosis and “un-diagnosis” videos have been trending, but mental health experts caution against their credibility. Licensed mental health counselor Benjamin Goldman feels concerned about the rise of un-diagnosis videos that dismiss the seriousness of mental health disorders. Without professional guidance, this trend can spread misinformation and perpetuate stigma.

Weight Loss Misinformation: Skip it

Weight loss misinformation is prevalent on social media, and experts have seen an increase in such content. False or misleading information about weight loss can be harmful and should be avoided. It is crucial to rely on evidence-based information and consult professionals when it comes to managing weight.

As with any trends, the key is to approach them with caution and critical thinking. While some trends can offer valuable insights and promote well-being, others may lack scientific support or be potentially harmful. Stay informed and seek advice from trusted professionals to ensure your wellness journey is safe and effective.