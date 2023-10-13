Disinformation Targeting Communities of Color in the 2024 Election

As the 2024 election approaches, community organizations are bracing themselves for an increase in disinformation campaigns targeting communities of color and immigrant communities. The spread of misinformation during the 2020 election demonstrated how social media sites can fuel election misinformation in these communities. Advocates warn that the upcoming campaigns will challenge assumptions about which voters are susceptible to election conspiracies and distrust in voting systems.

Disinformation campaigns are becoming more complex and sophisticated, spreading rapidly through social media platforms. They often target specific communities tailoring their messaging to address topics of concern to those communities, such as public safety, immigration, abortion, education, inflation, or alleged extramarital affairs. These campaigns prey on the real fears and trauma experienced individuals who hail from authoritarian regimes or countries with a history of unfair elections.

Furthermore, language barriers and a lack of familiarity with the U.S. media landscape make these communities vulnerable to misinformation. Many immigrants rely on translated content for voting information, leaving room for bad actors to inject false information. Additionally, mistranslations can contribute to the spread of misinformation, as certain words may carry different connotations or be misrepresented.

Disinformation primarily spreads through social media apps like WhatsApp and WeChat, which are widely used communities of color. Minority communities, feeling their views are not adequately represented in mainstream media, often retreat to private messaging apps or groups on social media platforms. However, disinformation also targets these communities on these platforms. The encrypted nature of messaging apps like WhatsApp makes it challenging for moderators or fact-checkers to trace and debunk false information.

Advocates warn that the dissemination of disinformation about voting in 2024 may specifically target communities of color, aiming to suppress their votes. These efforts take advantage of the already existing concerns these communities have about the fairness of the voting system. Disinformation campaigns reflect historical attempts to disenfranchise people of color, harking back to voter intimidation and suppression efforts throughout U.S. history.

Experts predict that disinformation campaigns in the 2024 election will be more sophisticated and granular, with the ability to target specific groups of voters of color. Concerns are also raised about the rising popularity of Spanish-language YouTube channels and radio shows spreading misinformation. Efforts to combat disinformation and protect communities of color from voter suppression tactics are underway, but the battle against false information remains complex.

