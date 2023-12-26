New Quantum-Safe Cryptographic Algorithm Aims to Protect Data from Quantum Computers

Scientists have announced the development of a new quantum-safe cryptographic algorithm that could potentially safeguard data and communications from the threat of quantum computers. The algorithm, known as LaV, is described as the most efficient quantum-safe proposal to date, based on verifiable random function (VRF) technology.

VRF is an essential tool for enhancing the security of digital platforms, such as WhatsApp’s key transparency protocol and blockchain systems. However, LaV goes a step further providing end-to-end security from powerful quantum computers that may emerge in the future. The algorithm has been designed to withstand both theoretical and practical attacks, protecting against today’s supercomputers as well as tomorrow’s quantum machines.

The creators of LaV argue that their algorithm is a practical solution compared to four alternative proposals backed the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). These four algorithms have been selected NIST for standardization and are expected to become the backbone of future quantum-safe cryptography. Edward Parker from The RAND Corporation supports NIST’s efforts, emphasizing the thorough vetting process undergone the selected algorithms.

However, some experts remain skeptical about LaV’s potential impact. Jonathan Katz from the University of Maryland’s Institute for Advanced Computer Studies supports NIST’s standardization efforts, considering it a culmination of two decades of research on quantum-safe algorithms. Vlatko Vedral from the University of Oxford suggests that LaV may not be the first algorithm of its kind, but it may be the first to be publicly released.

As the industry moves closer to building large-scale quantum computers, the race between code making and code breaking intensifies. While the skepticism surrounding LaV persists, the development of quantum-safe cryptographic algorithms represents an important step in protecting data and communications in the quantum era. The ongoing efforts of scientists and institutions like NIST are crucial in addressing the security challenges posed quantum computers.