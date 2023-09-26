Experts Concerned About Truck Drivers Livestreaming on TikTok

Truck drivers livestreaming their drives on TikTok has become a worrisome trend that has raised concerns among experts. Livestreaming on TikTok is available to users once they reach 1000 followers, and some drivers have taken to sharing their trips around New Zealand through this platform. While some livestreams are quiet, others involve interactions with viewers through written comments, gifts, and likes.

Livestreaming has the potential for financial gain, although the returns can be low. However, experts believe that there may also be a social element driving this trend. Oli Garside, the training and campaign manager at Mosh Social Media, mentioned that truck drivers may be livestreaming to have someone to talk to during the long hours spent alone in the cab. Livestreaming provides a social connection and simulates conversations with someone in the truck.

Earlier this year, similar behavior among truck drivers in Australia caused concern when it was discovered that drivers were taking their eyes off the road to read comments from followers. Garside explained that livestreaming is easy to set up, but the real problem arises when drivers start interacting with viewers. While livestreaming can be hands-free once set up, interacting with viewers requires looking at the phone screen because viewers can only communicate through text comments.

Dom Kalasih, the interim CEO of Ia Ara Transporting New Zealand, a representative body for road freight carriers, strongly condemns this practice. He believes that livestreaming while driving is a significant distraction that increases the risk for both the driver and other road users. Kalasih urges truck drivers not to engage in this activity.

Stephen Clemens, a truck driver, is currently working on an app to help connect drivers with passengers as a way to combat loneliness on the road. He emphasizes that using social media for social connection while driving is not advisable, particularly for truck drivers who have a massive vehicle to handle.

In conclusion, experts and representatives of the trucking industry are alarmed the growing trend of truck drivers livestreaming on TikTok. Livestreaming poses distractions and risks on the road, and alternatives such as planning journeys, utilizing radio, or taking breaks are recommended for drivers seeking social connection and combatting loneliness.

Sources:

– Mosh Social Media training and campaign manager Oli Garside

– Interim CEO of Ia Ara Transporting New Zealand Dom Kalasih