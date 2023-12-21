Evidence of Accounting Fraud in Trump Trial Disputed Expert Witnesses

Former President Donald Trump’s New York civil fraud trial took a turn as expert witnesses for the defense disputed the existence of any accounting fraud. However, their credibility was called into question as details of their hefty compensation were revealed.

Eli Bartov, an accounting professor at New York University’s Stern School of Business, testified that there was “no evidence whatsoever of any accounting fraud” in Trump’s financial statements. Bartov disclosed that he had been paid approximately $877,500 for his expert testimony, charging a rate of $1,350 per hour for 650 hours of work. The payments came from both the Trump Organization and Trump’s Save America PAC.

Frederick Chin, another expert witness for the defense, admitted to billing $850 per hour for 1,000 hours of work, amounting to $850,000. On the other hand, the state’s only expert witness, Michael McCarty, acknowledged being paid $950 per hour but worked fewer hours, estimating his total compensation at $350,000.

These exorbitant rates shed light on the immense costs of Trump’s legal battles, with the Save America PAC alone spending $40 million in the first half of the year. Yet, the hefty price tags attached to the expert witnesses’ testimony raise questions about the motives and objectivity behind their assessments.

The state’s attorneys expressed skepticism towards Bartov’s findings, contributing to tense exchanges in the courtroom. While Trump lauded Bartov’s expertise and qualifications, his glowing praise raises concerns about potential bias and lack of impartiality.

As the trial progresses, the legitimacy of these expert witnesses and their conclusions regarding accounting fraud will undoubtedly continue to be scrutinized. The case serves as a reminder of the high stakes and high costs involved in the legal battles surrounding a former president.