Florida’s Population Growth Expected to Slow as Aging Population Shifts

Summary: Florida’s population growth is projected to slow down in the coming years as data shows that the groups that have been fueling the state’s growth are getting older. According to a report the Legislature’s Office of Economic and Demographic Research, the state’s estimated population in April was 22,634,867, a 1.61 percent increase from the previous year. The increase was largely driven people moving to Florida from other parts of the U.S. However, population projections through 2028 indicate that growth could taper off, with rates expected to decline gradually each year. Despite the projected slowdown, the state would still see an average increase of about 300,000 people annually. Senate President Kathleen Passidomo highlighted the anticipated population growth in a memo, emphasizing the need to prepare the health-care system for the demand. The data reveals that the 60-to-69-year-old age group represented the largest share of people moving to Florida, followed those aged 50 to 59. However, experts predict that as baby boomers start to leave this age group, the numbers may decline. This shift in demographics could lead to annual growth rates falling below 1 percent in the 2030s.

